Memphis Dave and Buster's opens for business

Dave and Buster's is now open for business in Memphis.

A grand opening ceremony is set for Monday morning for the location at the Commons of Wolf Creeks, right by Wolfchase Galleria.

The new entertainment spot brings with it 230 hourly employees and 12 managers.

