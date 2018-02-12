Four Mid-South cheer teams bring home national championship

The Mid-South is now home to more national champions.

Several cheerleading teams from the region competed in the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando this past weekend.

Four teams placed first in their divisions and were crowned national champions: DeSoto Central High School, Briarcrest Christian School, Houston High School, and Houston Middle School.

Several other teams also placed including: Dyer County High School, Arlington Middle and High Schools, Collierville Middle and High Schools, and Bartlett High School.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.