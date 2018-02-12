Study ranks best states for singles

With Valentine’s Day arriving and more than 45 percent of all U.S. adults being single, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released a report on 2018's Best & Worst States for Singles.



To help unattached Americans improve their chances of finding love, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 27 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The categories range from share of single adults to movie costs to nightlife options per capita.

Best States for Singles

California Florida New York Texas Pennsylvania Wisconsin Massachusetts Illinois Ohio Arizona

Best vs. Worst

Louisiana has the highest share of single adults, 53.77 percent, which is 1.3 times higher than in Utah, the state with the lowest at 42.48 percent.

California has the most fitness and recreational facilities (per square root of population), 0.6093, which is 8.6 times more than in Hawaii, the state with the fewest at 0.0706.

North Dakota has the lowest unemployment rate for the single population, 4.5 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than in Mississippi, the state with the highest at 14.8 percent.

To view the full report and see where Mid-South states rank, click here.

