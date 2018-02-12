Memphis music producer shot, killed in Atlanta

A Memphis music producer was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday night.

Ferrell Miles, also known as Ensayne Wayne, was found shot in the chest, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police say witnesses told them Miles was involved in a heated argument with another man, which escalated into gunfire. After the shooting, the other man fled from the scene in a black sedan, according to authorities.

Police say Miles was found with a shotgun, which was removed before emergency crews attempted to save his life.

He was the brother of rapper Drumma Boy, who took to Instagram to share the news.

A post shared by Drumma Boy (@drummaboyfresh) on Feb 11, 2018 at 12:10pm PST

Ensayne Wayne is a multi-platinum producer who went to Hamilton High School in Memphis.

Ensayne had produced for artists like Three 6 Mafia, 8Ball & MJG, Jeezy, Future, Young Buck, Xzibit and more, according to HipHop-N-More.com.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV/WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.