Obama National Portrait Gallery paintings revealed

New portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama were unveiled.

The portraits will be displayed at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.

Michelle Obama chose Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald Kogad to paint her portrait.

Barack Obama chose artist Kehinde Wiley, known for his large and vibrant paintings of African-Americans.

Former president Obama said he chose Wiley for the care and precision he brought in recognizing the grace and dignity of people.

"I'm also thinking about all of the young people," Michelle Obama said. "Particularly girls, and girls of color, who in years ahead will come to this place. And they will look up, and they will see an image of someone who looks like them hanging on the wall of this great American institution. And I know the kind of impact that will have on their lives, because I was one of those girls."

Both portraits will be open for public viewing Tuesday.

