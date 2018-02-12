Street filled with potholes garners attention

A section of road covered in potholes got the attention of Memphis drivers and city officials.

The center lane on Riverdale Road near Shelby Drive has a pothole problem. Drivers who frequent the area know potholes form there frequently.

Sunday, Percy Ward saw the potholes damage a passing car. He grabbed his phone and shot video of the dangerous section of road.

By Monday, City of Memphis crews had blocked off part of the road to do repairs.

WMC Action News 5's Brix Fowler learned more about why the road continues to develop potholes. At 5, he'll ask City of Memphis what it plans to do to make sure the potholes do not return.

