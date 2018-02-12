Martin Lawrence brings 'Lit AF' comedy tour to Memphis

Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence will be in Memphis this summer.

Lawrence is bringing his Lit AF Tour to the FedExForum on June 16th.

The tour will feature other comedians such as JB Smoove, Bruce Bruce, Adele Givens, and Jay Pharoah.

Tickets go on sale Feb 23 at 10 a.m. on all Ticketmaster outlets for the general public. Exclusive FedExForum presale tickets will be available Feb 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Memphis Grizzlies’ season ticket holders, Grizzlies’ e-news subscribers, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, or by connection with FedExForum and the Grizzlies on their social sites.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.