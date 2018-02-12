Ole Miss, Andy Kennedy will reportedly part ways after season

Ole Miss and head basketball coach Andy Kennedy are expected to part ways after the 2017-18 season ends.

The announcement is reported to come at a press conference Monday.

Kennedy has served as the Rebels' head coach for the last 12 seasons and is the winningest coach in school history.

He was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2017 and has one SEC Tournament championship on his resume (2013).

The Rebels are just 11-14 on the season and have lost their last five games. They sit ahead of only Vanderbilt in the SEC standings.

Kennedy's teams have never placed below sixth in the SEC standings, a trend that is unlikely to continue this season.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.