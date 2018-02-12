Memphis students reject bill that deregulates natural hair industry

A section of road covered in potholes got the attention of Memphis drivers and city officials.More >>
A section of road covered in potholes got the attention of Memphis drivers and city officials.More >>
Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence will be in Memphis this summer.More >>
Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence will be in Memphis this summer.More >>
Memphis employees protested for a higher minimum wage Monday.More >>
Memphis employees protested for a higher minimum wage Monday.More >>
Longtime former WMC reporter/anchor Ben Watson suffered a massive heart attack in Memphis last Wednesday night, February 7.More >>
Longtime former WMC reporter/anchor Ben Watson suffered a massive heart attack in Memphis last Wednesday night, February 7.More >>
A state lawmaker joined cosmetology students in rejecting a proposed bill that could make their education useless.More >>
A state lawmaker joined cosmetology students in rejecting a proposed bill that could make their education useless.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
Family members say crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.More >>
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.More >>
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).More >>
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).More >>
Make crawfish cheap again. That's the message one New Orleans artist is pushing with a new hat that's going viral on social media. Aaron Angelo, a mixed media artist who was born and raised in the Crescent City, says he made the hat for himself about a week ago after seeing a meme online with a similar message. Angelo thought having a tangible hat The simple red hat with simple white lettering is a play on the famous "Make America Great Again" hats that became...More >>
Make crawfish cheap again. That's the message one New Orleans artist is pushing with a new hat that's going viral on social media. Aaron Angelo, a mixed media artist who was born and raised in the Crescent City, says he made the hat for himself about a week ago after seeing a meme online with a similar message. Angelo thought having a tangible hat The simple red hat with simple white lettering is a play on the famous "Make America Great Again" hats that became...More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
The woman sold off everything she was awarded in the divorce, and had customers sign the dress before she burned it.More >>
Lion body parts are used in traditional medicine.More >>
Lion body parts are used in traditional medicine.More >>