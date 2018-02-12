7 pediatric, 1 pregnancy flu-related deaths reported in TN

One more child has died from the flu, according to Tennessee Department of Health.

Last week officials reported six pediatric flu-related deaths. With the latest pediatric death, that number is now seven.

One pregnancy-related flu death was also reported in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Arkansas officials reported 125 flu-related deaths as of Tuesday, Feb. 6.

So far in Mississippi, there has been at least one pediatric flu death--the state only requires doctors to report pediatric deaths, so the complete number of deaths is unknown.

For more information about protecting yourself from the flu, visit the CDC's website.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.