Memphis native leads Team USA to continued Olympic success

A Memphis native helped Team USA bring home its first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Mike Janikowski is the head coach of 32 U.S. Winter Olympic athletes. His players star in everything from snowboard halfpipe to slopestyle and everything in between.

Red Gerard, 17, won gold in snowboarding slopestyle Sunday. Janikowski was right there coaching and cheering him on.

PyeongChang is Janikowski's fourth Olympics. Under his guidance, Team USA has won 20 medals.

Janikowski moved to Arizona after graduating from Christian Brothers High School. He got a job working the ski slopes near the Grand Canyon. Then, he went to Northern Arizona University and taught himself how to snowboard.

Once he taught himself, he started teaching others. The rest, as they say, is Olympic history.

