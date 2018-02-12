Van driver’s daughter issues plea for justice

A retired MPD major, said officers did a whole lot of things wrong. He said it's tough to truly understand how this happened.

James Douglas, a retired MPD major, worked at the department for 28 years (Source: WMC Action News 5)

'Sloppy job:' MPD veteran says no excuse for man's body left in van

Memphis Police Department is still trying to determine how a body went undetected for seven weeks inside a van at one of its impound lots.

'This is a big mess:' Defense attorney calls into question MPD after body left in van

The daughter of one of the men who was shot in a van last December said Memphis Police Department dropped the ball.

As her father fights to recover, he still wants to hold them accountable.

“We just want justice done, because our family is in pain. My father is in pain,” Pablo Castor’s daughter Alexis said.

For Alexis, the arrests of Earl Brown and Mardracus West are not enough.

“Having him in the hospital, just seeing him and not being able to help him, has been really hard,” Alexis said.

Pablo was driving a van when police said Brown and West shot him and Bardomiano Perez Hernandez during an attempted robbery back in December.

“They shot him four times,” Alexis said.

While her father spent weeks in the hospital, Hernandez's body went undiscovered for 49 days inside Pablo’s van on the city's impound lot.

Alexis' mother discovered the body when she went to recover the van last week, and Alexis can't imagine how police missed it.

“My mother she found the body and she found it right away,” Alexis said. “It was right behind the backseat.”

“I want the investigators and the officers who were in that case to at least get suspended for a year, if not fired,” Pablo’s friend Jose Salazar said.

Pablo's family and friends set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for hospital costs. He was shot in the neck, abdomen, and leg.

“He hasn't worked since December and probably won't work for another 3-4 months,” Salazar said.

“He's still upset with MPD and how the whole situation was handled,” Alexis said.

WMC reached out to MPD for an update on the investigation. The department did not reply with an update Monday afternoon.

In the meantime, no funeral plans have been announced yet for Hernandez.

