Cleveland, MS police officer hospitalized after shooting

A Cleveland, MS police officer is in surgery after a shooting Monday, confirmed Mississippi Association Chiefs of Police.

Officials said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening, and the suspect is in custody.

Delta Daily News reports officer Darrin White was shot by a suspect on Beamon Drive in Cleveland. He is reported to be in stable condition with a bullet wound to the shoulder and is being transported to a Memphis hospital for further treatment.

The suspect was also shot and has been airlifted to Jackson.

WMC Action News 5 is following this story and will provide more information as it becomes available.

