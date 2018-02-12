Cleveland, MS police officer hospitalized after shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Cleveland, MS police officer hospitalized after shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Cleveland, MS (WMC) -

A Cleveland, MS police officer is in surgery after a shooting Monday, confirmed Mississippi Association Chiefs of Police.

Officials said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening, and the suspect is in custody.

Delta Daily News reports officer Darrin White was shot by a suspect on Beamon Drive in Cleveland. He is reported to be in stable condition with a bullet wound to the shoulder and is being transported to a Memphis hospital for further treatment. 

The suspect was also shot and has been airlifted to Jackson. 

WMC Action News 5 is following this story and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly