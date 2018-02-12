Police officer, suspect hospitalized after shooting

A Cleveland, MS police officer is recovering after a shooting Monday around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening, and the suspect, who was also shot, is in custody.

Officer Darrin White was shot by a suspect on Beamon Avenue in Cleveland.

White is reported to be in stable condition with a bullet wound to the shoulder at Bolivar Medical Center.

The suspect was airlifted to Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

It is unclear this point what exactly happened that led to the shooting.

Cleveland police said the shooting is under investigation as officers try to sort it all out.

