Hospital uses germ-zapping robot to sanitize patients' rooms

There have been more than 120 flu-related deaths in Arkansas.

Now, Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville is trying new technology to prevent patients from catching infections.

A germ-zapping robot is being used to kill viruses and bacteria, or anything that patients can acquire during a hospital visit.

Doctors said hospitals that use the robot are seeing a 50 percent decrease in these infections.

“What this robot does, is through the ultraviolet light it emits it is able to get into every nook and cranny and kill organisms on really all surfaces,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Ratcliff.

Environmental experts said the robot helps add an extra layer of protection for patients to ensure they have the cleanest and safest hospital visits.

