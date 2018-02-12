Elementary school teacher arrested in drug investigation

A Tipton County elementary school teacher has been arrested in a drug investigation.

Officials say James, 35, and Jaime Byram, 35, are being held without bond in the Tipton County Jail.

The arrest comes after investigators searched their Munford home Monday afternoon.

Jaime is a second-grade teacher at Munford Elementary. Investigators say there’s no evidence so far that illegal activity happened on school property.

Tipton County Board of Education officials have been notified.

The investigation involves several different classes of narcotics, and formal charges are expected on Tuesday.

