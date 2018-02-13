1 dead, 1 critical after shooting victims come to police for help

Memphis police Department is investigating a double shooting early Tuesday morning.

Officers said the victims were trying to get to the hospital when they saw police and pulled over for help at the corner of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Alcy Road around 1:30 a.m.

A man and a woman were both shot. One victim was killed and the other is in extremely critical condition.

Police are unsure where the shooting even happened.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

