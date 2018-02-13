Man shot in random drive-by

A man was shot in a random drive-by Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened at the corner of Raines and Hickory Hill roads near 11 p.m.

The victim told police he had just gotten home from work when a car pulled up and someone started shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police do not have a description of the suspect(s), but believe the shooter was in a white Ford SUV.

