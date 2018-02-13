Attorneys to speak on case of man found dead in impound lot

New details may soon be released in the case of a man whose body was left in a van inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.

Attorneys for the family of Bardo Hernandez will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the case.

Horne and Wells is representing Hernandez's family. In the past, they've been involved in cases like Darius Stewart, who was killed by Memphis police, and Ismael Lopez, who was killed by Southaven police.

Hernandez, 33, was shot during an attempted robbery. His body was left undetected for 49 days in the van until he was discovered when the driver came to pick up the van.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Mardracus West and 20-year-old Earl Brown in the case. Both are charged with first-degree murder.

