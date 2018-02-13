Southaven to hold special election to replace disgraced alderman

The city of Southaven will hold a special election Tuesday to replace an alderman arrested several months ago.

Ronnie Hale, who represented Ward 2, was arrested for hiring prostitutes in November.

A month later, he was again arrested for transporting child pornography.

After the second arrest, he resigned from his position.

Click here to see a sample ballot.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.