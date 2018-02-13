Man shot, killed by girlfriend at apartment while children slept

A man was shot and killed by his girlfriend Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at Robinhood Park Apartments, not far from I-240 and Getwell Road.

Police do not know what caused the argument between the two that led to the trigger being pulled.

The man, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but were asleep and are unharmed.

The woman was taken into police custody. Her identity has not yet been released nor is it known what charges she may face.

