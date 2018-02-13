3 teens dead after 18-wheeler crushes stolen car

Three teens were killed and another injured after an 18-wheeler crushed a car Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, the three teen boys--two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old--were in a stolen car taken on Monday from a home in Hickory Hill.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though county investigators confirm--despite early reports--law enforcement was not pursuing the stolen car when it crashed

A witness said the car ran a red light at and crashed into the truck. The truck ended up crushing the car in the crash.

"I talked to the driver of the truck and he said all he saw was a blur. He was in the cab almost through the intersection, and they evidently ran into the trailer behind him," Shelby County Sheriff's Office PIO Earle Farrell said.

Memphis Police Department shut down the area around East Holmes Road and Crumpler Road following the crash.

Two helicopters were called to the scene to take people to the hospital.

Two of the teens were killed in the crash, and another died at the hospital.

SCSO said the teens' car was stolen from Memphis. Inside the car was two guns--one of them reported stolen.

Police records show the car's rightful owner left her 2013 Kia running inside her garage to warm up on Monday. When she returned it was gone.

The names of the boys will not be released by investigators because of their ages.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.