2 dead, 1 injured after 18-wheeler crushes car

Attorneys for the family of Bardo Hernandez are seeking justice.More >>
Attorneys for the family of Bardo Hernandez are seeking justice.More >>
A man was shot and killed by his girlfriend Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot and killed by his girlfriend Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
To people were killed and another injured injured after an 18-wheeler crushed a car Tuesday morning.More >>
To people were killed and another injured injured after an 18-wheeler crushed a car Tuesday morning.More >>
Memphis police Department is investigating a double shooting early Tuesday morning.More >>
Memphis police Department is investigating a double shooting early Tuesday morning.More >>
The city of Southaven will hold a special election Tuersday to replace an alderman arrested several months ago.More >>
The city of Southaven will hold a special election Tuersday to replace an alderman arrested several months ago.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Agency-by-agency highlights of Trump's 2019 budget.More >>
Agency-by-agency highlights of Trump's 2019 budget.More >>
One man is dead and two others hurt after a late night shooting in Eastover around midnight Saturday.More >>
One man is dead and two others hurt after a late night shooting in Eastover around midnight Saturday.More >>
A Cleveland, MS police officer is recovering after a shooting Monday around 6:30 p.m.More >>
A Cleveland, MS police officer is recovering after a shooting Monday around 6:30 p.m.More >>
Testimony resumed this morning in the Upatoi murder trial in Columbus.More >>
Testimony resumed this morning in the Upatoi murder trial in Columbus.More >>
Enjoy the scenes of New Orleans without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>
Enjoy the scenes of New Orleans without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>