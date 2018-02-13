2 dead, 1 injured after 18-wheeler crushes car

Two people were killed and another injured after an 18-wheeler crushed a car Tuesday morning.

The car ran a red light and hit the truck causing the vehicle to be crushed.

Memphis police shut down the area around E Holmes Road and Crumpler Road following the crash involving an tractor-trailer.

Two helicopters were called to the scene to take people to the hospital.

Two people were killed in the crash. Another person is in critical condition.

Police are asking all drivers to use alternate routes.

