Experts predict the 2018 economic trends

With the recent upheaval in the US stock markets, WalletHub has released its 2018 Financial Predictions, based on a survey of finance experts. Foresight helps consumers better manage their finances, and WalletHub’s predictions have earned an impressive 3.56 GPA over the past six years.

Here is a summary of the experts’ predictions:

U.S. GDP Growth Will Remain Near 2.5% Unemployment Will Crack 4% The S&P 500 Will Top 2,900 & Finish at 2,838 The Fed Will Raise Rates Three Times, Costing Borrowers Billions Credit Card Debt Will Break All-Time Records, Topping $1 Trillion Owed Consumer Credit Scores Will Peak in 2018 U.S. Auto Sales Will Top 17M for the Fourth Straight Year Existing Home Sales Will Again Top 5M, Despite Higher Rates

For the full report, including forecasts from a panel of economists, click here.

