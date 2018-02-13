Memphis releases 2018 football schedule - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis releases 2018 football schedule

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis football released their schedule for the upcoming 2018 season, starting in September.

For the third straight season, the Tigers will play seven of their games at the Liberty Bowl.

They'll open the season against Mercer on September 1 before an early season conference game at Navy in week two.

An American Championship rematch comes when the Tigers host UCF on October 13. It's the Knights' first visit to Memphis since 2013.

A week later, Memphis travels to Missouri to face their only Power 5 opponent of the season. The Tigers will be up against their former defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

Memphis will have their bye week on October 27.

The season will be topped when conference foe Houston visits the Bluff City on November 23.

The full schedule is as follows:

Sept. 1 vs Mercer
Sept. 8 @ Navy
Sept. 14 vs Georgia State
Sept. 22 vs South Alabama
Sept. 28 @ Tulane
Oct. 6 vs UConn
Oct. 13 vs UCF
Oct. 20 @ Missouri
Oct. 27 BYE
Nov. 3 @ ECU
Nov. 10 vs Tulsa
Nov. 16 @ SMU
Nov. 23 vs Houston

