JCPenney hiring over 200 salon stylists in TN

JCPenney is hiring over 200 salon stylist in stores across the state of Tennessee.

The company announced the jobs Tuesday.

The store is hiring 6,500 stylists across the nation

The position comes with paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off and 401K eligibility.

To apply, visit your local JCPenney, or visit jcpenney.com.

