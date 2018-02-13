JCPenney hiring over 200 salon stylists in TN

A blind date 53 years ago led to a happy and fulfilling marriage.More >>
A man was shot in a random drive-by Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.More >>
JCPenney is hiring over 200 salon stylist in stores across the state of Tennessee.More >>
Memphis football released its schedule for the upcoming 2018 season, starting in September.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
A 3-year-old boy walking along on a highway was killed late Monday night when he was struck by a vehicle, the state Highway Patrol says.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Further investigation into allegations that a former Woden ISD teacher had been involved in an inappropriate texting relationship resulted in her being arrested on four felony charges because she is now accused of having improper relationships with two students.More >>
If you see a Honda Odyssey van with tag number NIS5N, call police immediately.More >>
A mother accused of following her son to his northwest Charlotte school and pulling a knife on two teens she thought were bullying him is now suing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after she was injured during the altercation that followed.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
Enjoy the scenes of New Orleans without having to brave the cold temperatures and windy conditions.More >>
