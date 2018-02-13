Couple celebrating 52 years of marriage offers advice to other couples

Ron and Joyce Foster from 1966 (L) and 2018 (R). (Source: Brookdale Senior Living Inc.)

A blind date 53 years ago led to a happy and fulfilling marriage.

Ron and Joyce Foster will celebrate their 52nd wedding anniversary in May 2018.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, the couple is sharing what they believe allowed their love to thrive for more than half a century.

"We made a decision early in our marriage: If there was minor decision, she could make the call. If there was a major one, I could make the call. In 51 years, there has never been a major decision," Ron joked.

Ron and Joyce married in 1966. Both of them had children from previous marriages. They said the children were always part of their lives together.

Ron and Joyce are now 77 and 80 years old respectively; they have four children and nine grandchildren.

“Marriage takes perseverance and teamwork. Focus on your relationship and your family," Ron said.

The Fosters continue to focus on their relationship and family as they experience yet another Valentine's Day together at Brookdale Germantown.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.