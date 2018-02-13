Trump wants to replace some SNAP benefits with food box

President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.

The proposal would affect 38 million people with households that receive at least $90 a month in assistance.

The box, coined as 'USDA America's Harvest Box,' would include fresh produce from American farmers, milk, juice, cereals, pasta, canned produce, and more, according to the administration's proposal.

The box would cut the current monthly monetary component in half, leaving the remaining funds to be spent as the recipient sees fit.

The White House said the plan would save the U.S. nearly $130 billion over 10 years, and reduce the potential for EBT fraud.

It is unclear how these boxes would be distributed.

