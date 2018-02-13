Car crashes into bank near Raleigh

An 86-year-old crashed into a bank Tuesday afternoon.

The woman's family said she was visiting the Post Office across the street from the bank when her accelerator got stuck. Her car flew over the hill, across the street, and crashed into First South Financial Bank on Austin Peay.

The woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Her family said her only injuries appeared to be cuts and bruises.

