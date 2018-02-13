4 UofM fraternities suspended for violations

Four University of Memphis fraternities, including a co-ed business fraternity, have been suspended for violations including hazing, drug and alcohol use.

Chuck Gallina, Director of Media at UofM, said the fraternities were suspending for violating the university’s Code of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

The suspended fraternities include business fraternity Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPsi), Alpha Tau Omega (ATO), Pi Kappa Alpha (Pike), and Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE).

AKPsi’s violations include dangerous conduct toward others, verbal threats, hazing, and obstructing or interfering with institutional activities or facilities. The co-ed business fraternity is suspended until Aug. 1, 2018 and must create a Hazing Prevention Plan, as well as an organizational Personal Development Plan.

ATO’s violations include hazing, using/possessing alcoholic beverages and drugs, attempting to violate the rules of governing student conduct or aiding/abetting, and unacceptable conduct in proceedings by failure to obey the directives of a disciplinary body or university official(s) in the performance of their duties. The fraternity is suspended until Dec. 31, 2022 and must create a Hazing Prevention Plan, as well as a Personal Development Plan.

Pike’s violations include dangerous conduct toward others, physical abuse, hazing, using/possessing alcoholic beverages, and intentional or unintentional furnishing or sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21. The fraternity is suspended until Dec. 31, 2022 and must create a Hazing Prevention Plan, as well as a Personal Development Plan.

SAE’s violations include hazing, using/possessing alcoholic beverages, intentional or unintentional furnishing or sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21, and attempting to violate the rules of governing student conduct, or aiding/abetting. The fraternity is suspended until all current members have graduated or in four years on Dec. 31, 2021, whichever occurs first. SAE must create a Hazing Prevention Plan, a Personal Development Plan, and is prohibited upon return for a term of 12 years.

Last month, a Tennessee lawmaker proposed a bill that would eliminate fraternities and sororities from college campuses because of hazing and student deaths. However, UofM's Vice President of Student Affairs said the ban on Greek life wouldn't solve the problem.

