Mid-South siblings travel to S. Korea to cheer on Team USA

A brother/sister duo from the Mid-South traveled to Pyeongchang, South Korea to take in the Winter Olympics.

Sloan and Rebecca Regen grew up in Tipton County. They've always been Olympic fans, but this year they took their fandom to a new level.

"It's been beyond my wildest dreams," Rebecca said. "You dream of going to the Olympics, and you get here--it's actually been crazy fun."

The siblings have been documenting their trip to Pyeongchang on social media. They've taken time to see South Korea like a tourist, but they've also found time to cheer on American athletes.

"We've met several members of the families for Team USA. It's just been a really neat experience," Sloan said.

"We've gotten to see athletes who didn't win an Olympic medal, but had their moment, and that's exciting to be a part of," Rebecca said.

The two said they haven't met very many Southerners. However, they said they've made plenty of friends with Americans and Canadians there to cheer on their favorite athletes.

"[The South Korean fans] cheer for everyone. You can really tell they enjoy the games, enjoy the spirit of it, so it's very fun watching them enjoy it in their home country, because they're very proud to host the games," Rebecca said.

The two pharmacists started planning the Olympics portion of the trip last March. They're wrapping up that part of their journey now but will head to Malaysia and Thailand before getting back to Memphis next week.

"You're basically witnessing history, and it's fun to see it in person," Rebecca said.

The Regens said they hope this is not their last Olympic trip. Both of them want to go to Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Olympics--and they said they haven't ruled out a trip to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games.

