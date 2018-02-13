Man critical after shooting in southern Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man critical after shooting in southern Memphis

Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Ford and King roads.

One man was shot and hospitalized in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this point.

If anyone has any information they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

