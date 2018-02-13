Family, friends mourn slain teens at candlelight vigil

Family, friends, classmates, and school faculty gathered to mourn lives taken too soon (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Friends and family members gathered near the place where Nicholas Millican and Audrea Reed were killed last week for a candlelight vigil.

Millican, 18, and Reed, 17, were both former Kingsbury High School students. Millican played on the high school’s football team, and family members said Reed was a senior at the school.

Family and friends said they had a friendship that knew no bounds.

"The friendship between these two friends was so deep, that they took it all the way to the end," said one person at the vigil.

Both teens were gunned down near the intersection of Macon Road and Maria Street walking to a basketball game.

Memphis police officers released images of the person they believe is responsible for the shooting.

Officers said the man was on a bicycle and after a short verbal exchange with the teens, he opened fire.

Reed’s family members said they want this man caught.

Former classmates said this double homicide is a reminder of why the community needs to join together in preventing gun violence

"Nick was a very loving young man,” Kingsbury High head coach Katari Donald said. “He cared for his friends and they cared for him.”

As classmates grieved, one Kingsbury High graduate said he is fed up with gun violence.

"Too many young people dying,” Donavan Kilgore-Russell said. “People gotta figure out now, to put the guns down.”

Russell played on the football team with Millican.

WMC spoke with Russell after he made the decision to "put the guns down" after losing four friends to gun violence in 2016.

Now with another friend gone, Russell is working to get teens from Kingsbury High to join his non-profit organization Black Urban Male in hopes of keeping this from happening again.

"Extra activities, like going toward college they can do it,” Russell said. “They don't have anybody there for them to push them.”

