Family, friends of slain teens gather for candlelight vigil

Friends and family members gathered near the place where Nicholas Millican and Audrea Reed were killed last week.

Millican, 18, and Reed, 17, were both former Kingsbury High School students. Millican played on the high school’s football team, and family members said Reed was a senior at the school.

Both teens were gunned down near the intersection of Macon Road and Maria Street.

Memphis police officers released images of the person they believe is responsible for the shooting.

Officers said the man was on a bicycle and after a short verbal exchange with the teens, he opened fire.

Reed’s family members said they want this man caught.

Former classmates said this double homicide is a reminder of why the community needs to join together in preventing gun violence

