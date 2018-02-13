Houston High, Middle schools win National Cheerleading Championship

Houston High (top) and Houston Middle (bottom) show off their trophies and medals (Source: GMSD)

Houston High and Houston Middle School cheer teams are national champions.

The squads traveled to Orlando, Florida on February 10-11 to compete in the UCA National Cheerleading Championship.

Houston High varsity team won the National and World School Championship. Kelsey Woolfolk is the team sponsor.

The Houston High cheer team won the World School Championship and second in National. Melissa Gray is the team sponsor.

Houston Middle won the National Championship and took home second place in World School. Betsy Spurlock is the team sponsor.

Riverdale Elementary took home third place in National. Ashley McInnis and Kelsey Woolfolk are team sponsors.

Congratulations to all the teams for their hard work!

For those of you following the Germantown Municipal School District cheerleading squads over the weekend, it was EXCITING to say the least. https://t.co/Hn8ABZlCFf pic.twitter.com/PnKVA9RZB0 — Germantown MSD (@gmsdk12) February 13, 2018

