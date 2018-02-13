Go for Olympic gold at Gibson’s Donuts

Gibson's Donuts is showing some Olympic pride.

The famous East Memphis store is selling gold donuts to cheer on Team USA.

The donuts start with the standard white icing and then are dusted with gold glitter.

"We're involved with the Olympics too and we follow and you know Memphis is cheering on for the United States and it's a perfect way for everyone to get unified,” Joseph Webb said.

Turns out they are pretty popular. Several trays sold out Tuesday!

The donut chefs will be making more overnight, so get there early Wednesday if you want a taste.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.