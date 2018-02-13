Police search for suspect after mother shot in bed

A Southeast Memphis family wants to know who opened fire on their home, nearly killing a mother inside.

Family members said they are still rattled by it all, calling it incredibly frightening. They said they can't imagine who would shoot up their house possibly killing someone.

"One of my neighbors they called,” neighbor Andre Farmer said. “It was like man something going on down there by your home."

It was 12:30 a.m. Saturday night in a neighborhood near Getwell Road and Rhodes Avenue.

"I heard the first shot,” said one of the residents, who didn’t want to be identified. “It was crazy. I didn't know where it came from. It was a minute before several more came out. I had to get down."

The 20-year-old lives in the house with his mother and siblings. He said it was horrifying.

"My mom yelled and she asked what's going on,” he said. “I yelled back someone was shooting."

Even worse, his mother had been asleep in her bed and was hit in the head.

"She reached up and felt blood was coming out of her head,” he said.

Fortunately, the bullet just grazed her and she is OK.

But this 20-year-old has no clue who would have shot at his house. He said his family is what he called just a regular family.

"We go to work,” he said. “We go to school. We come back home. We have dinner just like a normal family."

He wants the culprits caught and punished. But something he said was most important is that his mother was not seriously hurt.

"I can still hug her and hold her and do what I can for her,” he said.

The family said they heard shots going down their street. Police tagged 29 shell casings at the scene.

There is no description of the suspect. If you know the culprit, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

