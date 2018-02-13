Corky’s BBQ expands to Texas

Corky's Barbecue is going head-to-head with Texas pit masters.

Tuesday, the Memphis-based chain announced a new franchise agreement that will bring locations to Houston and Dallas.

Corky's said it will serve its classic ribs, pulled pork, brisket and a few "Texas embellishments"

The first new restaurant should be open in the Houston area this September.

