Man 'extremely critical' after West Memphis shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) -

A man is in extremely critical condition after a shooting in West Memphis, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Park Plaza at an apartment complex. 

Police said the victim was hospitalized at Regional Medical Center. 

