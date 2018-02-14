Tigers could face SMU without leading scorer

Martin's Hip May Keep Him Out of SMU Game

The Memphis Tigers get back on the hardwood Wednesday in American Athletic Conference action, but they might be without one of their top players.

Point Guard Jeremiah Martin is hobbled again by a hurt right hip. He re-injured it on a drive to the hole late in Sunday's loss to UCF at FedExForum. He hit the floor hard and needed help to get to the locker room.

Martin, who's the AAC's leading scorer at more than 19 points a game, originally injured the hip at Tulsa on Jan. 20.

"I know with Jeremiah, he hit his hip and he didn't practice yesterday and just shot some today so I'm not sure about his status tomorrow, so this is where we need to regroup," Tigers Head Coach Tubby Smith said. "I'm anxious to see how our guys respond. Sometimes when you're on the road and it's just you and your team, they can raise their level and rise up to the challenge."

The Tigers play at SMU on Wednesday.

