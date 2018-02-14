Rainy commute updates, Memphis VA investigation launched, several fraternities shut down at U. of Memphis

Good Wednesday morning!
It has been raining off and on all night long and it's expected to continue through the morning. We will give you real time updates on the commute this morning with live updates on #wmc5.
We also have a live report on everything Olympics from South Korea! We will talk with Jim Gray at 6am on WMC. Have you been watching? Did you see Shaun White last night? Wow!
New this morning, we've found out an investigation has been launched at the Memphis VA over paid time off ... The Department of Veterans Affairs receives one of the biggest amounts of taxpayer dollars and we found out that some of that money may have been misused at the Memphis VA. Join us to get the latest on this in a live report on wmc5.
This morning four fraternities are shut down at the University of Memphis over hazing allegations. The suspensions come after an investigation last fall and just as a Tennessee lawmaker proposes banning Greek-letter organizations altogether. We'll explain details this morning.
Overnight, we found an update on how the battle over confederate statues is trending. There are talks still ongoing between the city of Memphis, the new owners of the parks and the sons of the confederacy. We'll update you on this on WMC5.
Weather:
It is a rainy commute this morning. It is warmer but the roads are very wet. We'll talk about the rain in the forecast and when we could see the sun again. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.
2 dead, 1 injured after 18-wheeler crushes car
Man shot, killed by girlfriend at apartment while children slept
Mother diagnosed with leukemia days before delivery
4 UofM fraternities suspended for violations
Trump wants to replace some SNAP benefits with food box
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Nonstop flights between Memphis and Cancun will return just in time for summer.More >>
Perhaps the one thing more exhausting than sleeping on a bad mattress is shopping for one.More >>
The city of Southaven held a special election Tuesday to replace an alderman arrested several months ago.More >>
A Berclair man is behind bars after opening fire at a tow truck driver in the middle of his neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man connected to a murder from over a decade ago.More >>
Emergency crews are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl Tuesday night.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
An accident with injuries has been reported on an underpass on I-185.More >>
