Campaign: Only 'sexist pig' would think Blackburn can't win Senate seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn's campaign says anyone who thinks she can't win her U.S. Senate race's general election is a "plain sexist pig."

Campaign spokeswoman Andrea Bozek released the statement Tuesday after multiple media reports said some Republicans are encouraging U.S. Sen. Bob Corker not to retire over fear Democrats will win the seat.

Bozek noted that several polls have found Blackburn leading former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen in a potential Senate matchup. Others found Bredesen with an advantage.

Bozek also pointed out Blackburn's fundraising success, with $2 million raised last quarter and $4.6 million cash entering January.

Bozek said the campaign isn't worried about "these ego-driven, tired old men."

Blackburn faces former U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher in the August primary. Fincher had $3.7 million cash entering January.

