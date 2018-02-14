2 dead in shooting at Maybelline plant in North Little Rock

Two people were shot and killed at a L'Oreal Maybelline plant in North Little Rock, according to NBC affiliate KARK.

North Little Rock Police Department was called to the plant around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

It's unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the building. It's also unknown why the shooting took place.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.