Man arrested 11 years after murder when DNA found on glove

Memphis Police Department arrested a man connected to a murder from over a decade ago.

Officers arrested Ricky Munn after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation matched his DNA to a glove recovered from the scene of the crime.

The murder happened in 2007 when 33-year-old Derick Hamlin was shot behind a restaurant on Winchester Road.

Hamlin was able to drive a few hundred feet and call for an ambulance, but ultimately did not survive.

Munn, 47, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

