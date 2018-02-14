Man arrested for firing shots at tow truck driver

A Berclair man is behind bars after opening fire at a tow truck driver in the middle of his neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.

Mack Benton is charged with aggravated assault after shots rang out Tuesday morning.

Police said the tow truck driver was trying to repossess a vehicle when Benton opened fire.

A neighbor said one of the bullets hit his front door while his four children were inside.

