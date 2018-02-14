How to pick the perfect mattress

Perhaps the one thing more exhausting than sleeping on a bad mattress is shopping for one.

If you're dreading the trip to the mattress store, Consumer Reports has some tips to help make the experience easier.

Compare the different types. There are four types of mattresses--foam, innerspring, adjustable air, and latex. Get comfortable. While checking out the mattress you want, lie down and get a feel for it. Haggle. Once you decide on a model, get the price lowered. You can save money and sleep well knowing you got a great deal.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.