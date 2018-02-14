Weekly Memphis-Cancun flights return this summer

Nonstop flights between Memphis and Cancun will return just in time for summer.

Memphis International Airport announced Tuesday that the fights to and from Cancun International Airport will run weekly between May 19 and August 4.

The flights will depart MEM on Saturday and return Friday as part of six-night packages offered by Vacation Express.

“Hundreds of passengers take advantage of Vacation Express’ annual service between Memphis and the popular vacation destination of Cancun,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “This is a great option for vacationing families.”

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.