Rainy Valentine's Day forecast

A southwest wind flow is allowing moisture to ride into the Mid-South on Wednesday, which is causing scattered showers.

TIMING: Showers started early Wednesday morning and rain will be likely through noon. Although there will be breaks in the rain, there will be on and off showers and possibly a thunderstorm until mid-day. Rain chances will start to decrease by late afternoon. However, there will still be potential for scattered showers through the evening. If you have Valentine's Day dinner plans, bring an umbrella with you. Although rain won't be widespread, there's still a chance for a stray shower. The best chance for rain this evening will be in north Mississippi, but all of us will have a chance for at least a passing downpour.

THREATS: There will not be any major threats with this system. No severe weather is expected. However, this rain will be a nuisance for most of the day on Valentine's Day. Rainfall totals will be between 0.5 and 1 inch.

