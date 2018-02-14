Porter-Leath looking for foster parents

Some parents meet their children for the first time in a hospital, but others could meet them when they walk through the front door.More >>
Two people were shot and killed at a L'Oreal Maybelline plant in Little Rock, according to NBC affiliate KARK.More >>
A man and woman have been arrested and indicted for killing Memphis rapper Dirty Mike in 2010.More >>
A long-untested rape kit helped convict a man more than a decade after the attack occurred.More >>
A man is wanted for murder after a deadly shooting at a West Memphis apartment complex Tuesday night.More >>
Investigators are trying to piece together a home invasion that ended with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday night on Johns Island.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's deputies apprehended the mother and boyfriend of a toddler who was shot last week.More >>
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.More >>
Snapchat is getting criticism that the new user interface is difficult to navigate. Hundreds of thousands have signed a petition to change it back.More >>
Almost 6, Flynn the bichon frise posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.More >>
Mardi Gras came to a violent end in New Orleans after three separate shootings that left five people wounded and three dead. MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch this report live on Morning Edition New Orleans police were investigating separate fatal shootings Fat Tuesday near the parade route. The first incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Union and Carondelet streets. Police Commander Paul Noel said a fight broke out among a group of peop...More >>
