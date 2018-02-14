Long-untested rape kit assists in conviction 13 years after attack

A long-untested rape kit helped convict a man more than a decade after the attack occurred.

A criminal court jury convicted Timothy Lindsey on aggravated rape charges Tuesday. He faces 15-25 years in prison for raping a woman in 2005.

Investigators said Lindsey broke into the woman's Overton Crossing home and raped her at gunpoint on March 31 of that year.

A rape kit went untested all the way until 2013. It took another two years to match the DNA to Lindsey.

Nearly 13 years after the attack, the case is finally closed.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.