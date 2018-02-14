Long-untested rape kit assists in conviction 13 years after attack

A state organization determined City of Memphis did not break the law when it sold city parks to get rid of Confederate monuments.More >>
A long-untested rape kit helped convict a man more than a decade after the attack occurred.More >>
A man is wanted for murder after a deadly shooting at a West Memphis apartment complex Tuesday night.More >>
Two people were shot and killed at a L'Oreal Maybelline plant in Little Rock, according to NBC affiliate KARK.More >>
A southwest wind flow is allowing moisture to ride into the Mid-South on Wednesday, which is causing scattered showers.More >>
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of a missing 4-year-old Johns Island girl.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
A second-grade teacher and her husband found themselves in handcuffs when an undercover narcotics sting targeted their home.More >>
Haas was the passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW. Wilson was sideswiped in the accident.More >>
The 27-year-old’s wife gave birth the same day he had surgery to keep his lungs functioning on their own.More >>
Almost 6, Flynn the bichon frise posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
